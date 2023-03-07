The Midnight Special TV Show Goes Online For 50th Anniversary

(mlpr) Producer Burt Sugarman announced the launch of his YouTube Channel The Midnight Special TV Show, celebrating the legendary late-night TV show that featured the biggest names in music, comedy and entertainment from the 70s and early 80s.
From Musical legends like Tina Turner, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, KISS, Elton John, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Loretta Lynn to comedians like Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Richard Pryor and George Carlin, The Midnight Special showcased many of the industry's biggest artists between 1972 and 1981.
This YouTube release of The Midnight Special will allow fans to rediscover the magic of the show, while introducing a new generation to the incredible performances that took place live on its stage. With over 400 episodes produced over a decade, the original Pilot and dozens of performances will be available to stream starting today, March 6th, for the first time in nearly fifty years.
"The Midnight Special was a groundbreaking and revolutionary show that pushed the boundaries of what was possible on television as not one broadcaster had programming available after 1:00 AM back then," said Burt Sugarman, the show's creator. "I insisted on live performances in front of an audience, there was no lip syncing. I'm thrilled that it will be available for all fans, as well as a new generation of viewers who may not be familiar with the show. Audiences can enjoy hours of classic performances and interviews from the biggest stars of that era."
The Midnight Special will be available to stream on YouTube by subscribing to the channel here. Watch the pilot episode below:
