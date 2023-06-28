The Nighthawks Returning To The Road This Summer

(Mark Pucci Media) The Nighthawks, America's premiere roots music band for over a half-century, are revving up their engines to hit the road again - as they only know how - in support of their most-recent six-song digital-only VizzTone EP, Slant Six.



After undergoing a sustained case of "cabin fever" during the lengthy touring break due to COVID restrictions, The Nighthawks are coming out with a vengeance to reclaim their title as the hardest working band in show business. The band kicks off their upcoming tour in grand style with a July 1st appearance at the legendary FitzGerald's multi-day American Music Festival outside Chicago, which also features Steve Earle, Dave Alvin, Lucinda Williams and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, among others.



The Nighthawks are led by original founding member Mark Wenner on lead vocals and harmonica, who is joined by Mark Stutso (drums, lead vocals), Dan Hovey (lead guitar and lead vocals) and Paul Pisciotta (drums and vocals.) 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of The Nighthawks founding, and these blues and roots band pioneers celebrated with the release of ESTABLISHED 1972 on the VizzTone label. Produced by The Nighthawks and long-time friend/producer David Earl and recorded at Earl's Severn Sound Studios in Annapolis, Maryland, ESTABLISHED 1972 sported 14 new tracks in classic Nighthawks style: from rockers, to classic soul, blues, rockabilly and other elements that make up the band's repertoire. In other words, pure American Roots Music!



And once things got rolling again, the band carried some new songs with them back into the studio - not originals, but great compositions from classic blues sources like Muddy Waters, Little Milton and Johnny "Guitar" Watson, plus a very cool tune by old friend Al Anderson. The result was the early 2023 release of Slant Six on VizzTone, which features six new recordings that deliver the heart and soul of this great live band. Guitarist Dan Hovey takes the lead vocal on the early rock 'n' roll classic "Motor Head Baby," originally recorded by Johnny "Guitar" Watson back in 1953 when he was still calling himself "Young John Watson." Mark Wenner stands out on two blues classics from the Muddy Waters catalog: "Forty Days and Forty Nights" and "Standing Around Crying," digging in hard on vocals and extended harmonica solos, wailing with a killer vibrato. Drummer Mark Stutso delivers the deep soul vocals on Little Milton's "You're Welcome to the Club" and NRBQ founder Al Anderson's "Poor Me," while Paul Pisciotta's bass holds down the pocket and Hovey provides especially tasty guitar parts. The EP wraps it up with "Don't Know Where She Went," Willie Egan's red-hot New Orleans rocker with a double vocal that sounds like it could have been written for this band. Blending Don Hovey's rich baritone with Mark Stutso's soulful wail, they rock it hard, while Wenner on harp and Hovey on guitar get a chance to rip out blazing solos.



And now, they're more than ready to keep rolling on this new tour. As Mark Wenner says, "We're really excited to kick off our 51st year with this release... And now it's time to rotate the tires, pack up the van and hit the road again!"



The Nighthawks Slant Six Tour Dates Itinerary

Sat July 1 - FitzGerald's American Music Festival - Berwyn, IL

Wed July 5 - Burke Lake Park - Fairfax Station, VA

Sat July 8 - Hiawatha Paddleboat Cruise on the Susquehanna - Williamsport, PA

Tue July 11 - Mark Wenner's Blues Warriors at Dietle's - Rockville, MD

Fri July 14 - DFR Lounge - Brevard, NC

Thurs July 20 - Fanatic's Pub - Lima, NY

Fri July 21 - Sportsman Tavern - Buffalo, NY

Sat July 22 - Blast Furnace Blues Festival - Bethlehem, PA

Sun July 23 - Mohawk Valley Blues Festival - Sylvan Beach, NY

Wed July 26 - Mark Wenner's Blues Warriors at JVS - Falls Church, VA

Fri July 28 - Wheaton TGIF - Wheaton, MD

Sat July 29 - Mark Wenner's Blues Warriors at Old Bowie Town Grill - Bowie, MD

Thurs Aug 3 - Central Delaware Blues Society - Dover, DE

Sat Aug 5 - The Lodges at Eagles Nest - Banner Elk, NC

Mon Aug 7 - Clear Spring Firemen's Carnival - Clear Spring, MD

Tue Aug 8 - Mark Wenner's Blues Warriors at Dietle's - Rockville, MD

Fri Aug 11 - Brightbox Theater - Winchester, VA

Sat Aug 12 - Big Funky Blues Festival - Deep Creek Lake, MD

Sun Aug 13 - Buddy Lou's - Hancock, MD

Wed Aug 16 - Franconia (Lee) District Park - Alexandria, VA

Fri Aug 18 - Cabin John Playhouse Summer Concert - Bethesda, MD

Sat Aug 19 - Dirt Farm Brewing - Bluemont, VA

Sun Aug 20 - Kensington Heights Picnic - Kensington, MD

Wed Aug 23 - Mark Wenner's Blues Warriors at JVS - Falls Church, VA

Sat Aug 26 - Departure Bike Works 50th Anniversary - Richmond, VA

Sun Aug 27 - New Deal Cafe - Greenbelt, MD



Additional dates forthcoming....

