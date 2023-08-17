The Reverend Horton Heat Shares 'Psychobilly Freakout' From New Live Album and DVD

The Reverend Horton Heat has released "Psychobilly Freakout", as a single from his forthcoming double CD/DVD release "Live in Houston". Dmk sent over the following details:

The Godfather of Psychobilly rock and roll and his unstoppable trio of raw, hillbilly talent, The Reverend Horton Heat, is, once again, spreading the gospel of good music with the release of their double CD/DVD Live in Houston and new single "Psychobilly Freakout."

Both were recorded during the band's notorious live performance amidst their 2009 "Laughin' & Cryin," tour which exemplified the stellar talent and passion that these artists have for their craft.

Lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Reverend Horton (James C. Heath), slap-bass superstar Jimbo Wallace, and percussionist Jonathan Jeter, have worked together to hone their uniquely country fried sound that perfectly blends traditional country with a spicy southern hillbilly swing that has cemented in music history as one of the most popular psychobilly artists of all time.

LIVE IN HOUSTON Track List:

1. Reverend Horton Heat's Big Blue Car

2. Now, Right Now

3. I'm Mad

4. Ain't No Saguaro in Texas

5. Drinkin' and Smokin' Cigarettes

6. Don't Take The Baby To The Liquor Store

7. Death Metal Guys

8. Psychobilly Freakout

9. Baddest of the Bad

10. 400 Bucks

11. Jimbo Song

12. The Devil's Chasing Me

13. Big Red Rocket of Love

Related Stories

More The Reverend Horton Heat News