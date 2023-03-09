The Rolling Stones Embrace Technology On Chronicles Series

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones embrace technology during the dawn of the computer age on the latest edition of the mini-series Chronicles.
The fifth of six episodes delivers footage of the band recording the "Beggars Banquet" classic, "Sympathy For The Devil", at Olympic Studios in June 1968, as featured in Jean-Luc Godard's film of the same name.
"That whole album gave us the opportunity to do these weirdo experiments," explains Keith Richards, as the group embraced the use of multi-track recording during the project. "The magic of recording is you can actually capture an atmosphere, a feeling ... and it's there forever for everybody, and that turns it into the possibility of an art form. The recording itself - the technology of it - records it and you can listen to it back. Music history tells you it is a brand new invention."
The Stones recorded "Jumpin' Jack Flash", early in the "Beggars Banquet" sessions and released it as a standalone single while they continued laying down new material.
"You go in to make a record, it depends how you actually feel," Keith adds, "and, definitely, we were starting to find The Rolling Stones."
Stream the latest Chronicle episode and the "Jumpin' Jack Flash" video here.
Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic
Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen
The Rolling Stones Tackle 1960s Social Unrest On Chronicles Series
The Rolling Stones stream new lyric videos for 1973 classic Angie
Rolling Stones Embrace Technology On Chronicles Series- Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album- more
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more
Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour- Rocklahoma- Kid Rock No Snowflakes Arena Concerts- more
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
The Rolling Stones Embrace Technology On Chronicles Series
Steven Page Announces 100th Live From Home Show
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour
Singled Out: The Lad Classic's Feelin' High
The Black Crowes Announce Shake Your Money Maker Live Album
Unearth Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland
Elton John's Honky Chateau Expanded For 50th Anniversary