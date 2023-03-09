The Rolling Stones Embrace Technology On Chronicles Series

Series promo

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones embrace technology during the dawn of the computer age on the latest edition of the mini-series Chronicles.

The fifth of six episodes delivers footage of the band recording the "Beggars Banquet" classic, "Sympathy For The Devil", at Olympic Studios in June 1968, as featured in Jean-Luc Godard's film of the same name.

"That whole album gave us the opportunity to do these weirdo experiments," explains Keith Richards, as the group embraced the use of multi-track recording during the project. "The magic of recording is you can actually capture an atmosphere, a feeling ... and it's there forever for everybody, and that turns it into the possibility of an art form. The recording itself - the technology of it - records it and you can listen to it back. Music history tells you it is a brand new invention."

The Stones recorded "Jumpin' Jack Flash", early in the "Beggars Banquet" sessions and released it as a standalone single while they continued laying down new material.

"You go in to make a record, it depends how you actually feel," Keith adds, "and, definitely, we were starting to find The Rolling Stones."

Stream the latest Chronicle episode and the "Jumpin' Jack Flash" video here.

Related Stories

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic

Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen

The Rolling Stones Tackle 1960s Social Unrest On Chronicles Series

The Rolling Stones stream new lyric videos for 1973 classic Angie

More Rolling Stones News