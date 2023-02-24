The Rolling Stones Recount 1967 Redlands Drug Bust On Chronicles Series

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones recount their infamous 1967 UK drug bust on the third episode of the limited-edition mini-series, "The Rolling Stones Chronicles."

Experimenting with psychedelic drugs in the mid-1960s was part of a movement that began redefining youth culture in the mid-1960s. "'67 was the explosion of the drug culture," recalls Keith Richards. "That's when it came into the open from underground; everybody just started talking about it."

Amongst those who were talking about it was the UK tabloid News Of The World, outlines The Rolling Stones' record label ABKCO, as the media outlet published a series of sensationalistic stories about the drug use of pop stars -, including Mick Jagger - who then sued the paper for libel.

News Of The World tipped off authorities to a party at Richards' Redlands residence in February 1967 where it was believed that drugs were to be present, which led to 18 officers arriving at the home to discover a trivial quantity of controlled substances that resulted in a series of major drug charges for Jagger, Richards and art dealer Robert Fraser.

Learn more and stream episode 3 of "The Rolling Stones Chronicles" here.

