.

The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale

Bruce Henne | 03-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones Show promo
Show promo

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones search for shelter and more on the final episode of the mini-series Chronicles. The sixth installment is set to a soundtrack featuring the band's 1969 classic, "Gimme Shelter", which provides a backdrop for the theme of revolution and the turmoil that ended the decade.

The hippie movement, the funeral for original guitarist Brian Jones, the Hyde Park tribute concert, and the tragedy of Altamont are all captured in the series finale.

At one point, Jagger explains to an interviewer, "Most young people are dissatisfied with the generation which they think is running their lives." The rocker is then asked, "What things are you dissatisfied with?" to which he responds: "The generation that runs our lives."

"The Rolling Stones Chronicles puts the band's music in context with history," says Executive Producer Robin Klein. "While they were very much of that time, The Rolling Stones themselves served as a vehicle for and reflected and inspired change.

"This project provided a unique opportunity to unearth contemporary and authentic voices from the BBC's rich archive to give deeper meaning to the Rolling Stones' most influential records," adds Samira Choudhury, Producer for BBC Motion Gallery, "and show how the cultural and societal shifts of the 60s still resonate today."

Stream the Chronicles series finale here.

Related Stories
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale

Behind The Scenes Of Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones Tribute Album

The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

The Rolling Stones Embrace Technology On Chronicles Series

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic

More Rolling Stones News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more

Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more

Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup

AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival

Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert

Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition

Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour

Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation