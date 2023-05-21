The Rolling Stones Stream New Lyric Videos For Goats Head Soup Classic

Video still

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their "Goats Head Soup" track "100 Years Ago." The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the song from the UK band's 1973 album, which delivered their third straight US chart-topper on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the region.

"Goats Head Soup" featured the worldwide No. 1 smash, "Angie", as well as fan favorites like "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)", "Dancing with Mr. D." and "Star Star", on its way to sales of more than 1 million copies in the region.

Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans learned will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.

Reports from early spring indicate the project - which will feature touring drummer Steve Jordan following the 2021 passing of Charlie Watts - saw the iconic band working in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, among many others).

Stream the new lyric videos for "100 Years Ago" here.

