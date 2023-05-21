The Rolling Stones Stream New Lyric Videos For Goats Head Soup Classic

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their "Goats Head Soup" track "100 Years Ago." The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the song from the UK band's 1973 album, which delivered their third straight US chart-topper on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the region.
"Goats Head Soup" featured the worldwide No. 1 smash, "Angie", as well as fan favorites like "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)", "Dancing with Mr. D." and "Star Star", on its way to sales of more than 1 million copies in the region.
Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans learned will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.
Reports from early spring indicate the project - which will feature touring drummer Steve Jordan following the 2021 passing of Charlie Watts - saw the iconic band working in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, among many others).
Stream the new lyric videos for "100 Years Ago" here.
First Extensive Anthology Of Charlie Watts' Jazz Catalogue Announced
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Blinded By Rainbows' Lyric Videos
Rolling Stones' 'Child Of The Moon' Video Goes 4K
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road- Type O Negative AI Video- more
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer- Ghost Stream 'Phantomime'- Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Album- more
Old Dominion Do Surprise Jam With Kenny Chesney- Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer- more
Post Malone 'Mourning' With New Single- Kelly Clarkson Shares Video For New Single 'favorite kind of high'- Maroon 5- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary
Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg
Fear Factory Announce European Tour
The Nocturnal Affair Release Video for Cover of Depeche Mode's 'It's No Good'
Type O Negative Reveal AI Generated 'Halloween In Heaven' Video
Asia Announce Special Vinyl Release Of 'Phoenix'