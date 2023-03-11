The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their 2005 tune, "Rain Fall Down."
Now available in both English and Spanish language versions, the song was originally issued as the second single from "A Bigger Bang"; it was a Top 40 hit in the band's native UK, while the album topped the charts in several countries around the world.
Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans recently learned will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.
Reports indicate the project - which will feature touring drummer Steve Jordan following the 2021 passing of Charlie Watts - sees the iconic band recently working in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, among many others).
Stream the new "Rain Fall Down" lyric videos here.
