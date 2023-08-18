The Rolling Stones Stream You Got Me Rocking Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their "Voodoo Lounge" single "You Got Me Rocking." The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the song from the UK band's 1994 album, a project that topped the charts around the world.
"You Got Me Rocking" is among the tracks featured on the recent reissue of the group's 2002 collection, "Forty Licks". The project - which gathered together fully three dozen of the most enduring and anthemic songs from the group's career and added four then-new tracks to their story - was initially released to celebrate the Stones' 40th anniversary and to mark the beginning of their massive Licks tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour in history up to that time.
"Forty Licks" was recently issued for the first time digitally and as a limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl version.
Stream the lyric videos for "You Got Me Rocking" here.
