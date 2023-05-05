The Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 3 Of ATUM

Album art

(High Rise) The Smashing Pumpkins today release their highly anticipated album ATUM. The sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God, ATUM features 33-tracks in 3 acts and was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years. Act 3 arrives today with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, and is available here.



Since the release of Act 1, ATUM has been making waves at radio, with 'Beguiled' continuing to climb at both Active Rock (peaked at #6) and Alternative Radio Charts (#12). 'EMPIRES' from Act 2, which recently saw its video released became the #3 most added song to Active Rock, while 'Spellbinding' from Act 3 recently became the #1 most added to Alternative Rock.

The Smashing Pumpkins recently announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world's biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities. THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR has already sold-out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.



"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party" - Billy Corgan



Last month, Disney+ revealed special guests for the upcoming mockumentary series The Muppets Mayhem, which includes Billy Corgan. The entire first season will be available to stream on Wednesday, May 10.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

07/30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

08/01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

08/05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

08/06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

08/07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA*

08/09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA*

08/10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

08/13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^

08/16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^

08/17 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

08/19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^

08/22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

08/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^

08/30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^

08/31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^

09/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^

09/03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

Related Stories

The Smashing Pumpkins Release EMPIRES Video

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American The World Is A Vampire Tour

Ben Kweller Shares Cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Today'

The Smashing Pumpkins Share First Song From 33 Track Rock Opera

More Smashing Pumpkins News