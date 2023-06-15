The Used Get Animated for 'Giving Up' Video

(Big Picture Media) The Used have shared new a new animated music video for "Giving Up". Directed by digital artist Gabriel Russo, the video takes us on an introspective journey across the imaginative landscapes of Bert McCracken's psyche.
Swallowed by the earth, various animals, and caricatures of McCracken, viewers are transported through a colorful sequence of galaxies and deserts. Russo's cut-out animations pair seamlessly with the visual imagery stitched into "Giving Up" as viewers spot moonlight in darkness and flowers in the dirt. At its core, the video illustrates the mental frenzy in finding silver linings among the chaos.
The "Giving Up" animated music video is produced by RUN ZEBRA RUN, motion designed by Luis Mejía and Andre Leite, and art directed by Lopz and G. Queiroz.
"We are really happy with the art RUN ZEBRA RUN created for our "Giving Up" music video," the band shares. "It's very original and different for The Used, but still feels very on point for us. Enjoy the ride."
"Giving Up" is one of eleven new tracks on The Used's newest album, Toxic Positivity. Described as a "day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person" by vocalist Bert McCracken, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. "This record is quite tough for me to listen to," he adds, "because it's a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever."
