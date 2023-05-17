The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single

(Big Picture Media) The Used have shared new single "Giving Up" off their upcoming album Toxic Positivity, out this Friday, May 19 via Big Noise. When asked to describe "Giving Up," vocalist Bert McCracken shares one of his favorite William Shakespeare quotes to give a deeper meaning to the track: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."

"Giving Up" is the second single released from Toxic Positivity, following lead single "Numb." Over 20 years into their career, Toxic Positivity is everything fans have come to know and love from The Used - straightforward, in-your-face, destructive, and vulnerable all at once.

Next week, The Used is hitting the road with Pierce The Veil on the Creative Control Tour. The epic co-headliner kicks off on May 23rd in Austin, TX, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Tampa, Toronto, Baltimore, New York, Grand Rapids, Irvine, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ on July 2nd with support from Don Broco, Deathbyromy (5/23 - 6/10), and girlfriends (6/12 - 7/2).

