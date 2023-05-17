The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single

(Big Picture Media) The Used have shared new single "Giving Up" off their upcoming album Toxic Positivity, out this Friday, May 19 via Big Noise. When asked to describe "Giving Up," vocalist Bert McCracken shares one of his favorite William Shakespeare quotes to give a deeper meaning to the track: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves."
"Giving Up" is the second single released from Toxic Positivity, following lead single "Numb." Over 20 years into their career, Toxic Positivity is everything fans have come to know and love from The Used - straightforward, in-your-face, destructive, and vulnerable all at once.
Next week, The Used is hitting the road with Pierce The Veil on the Creative Control Tour. The epic co-headliner kicks off on May 23rd in Austin, TX, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Tampa, Toronto, Baltimore, New York, Grand Rapids, Irvine, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ on July 2nd with support from Don Broco, Deathbyromy (5/23 - 6/10), and girlfriends (6/12 - 7/2).
The Used Share Visualizer For New Single 'Numb'
Pierce The Veil and The Used Announce The Creative Control Tour
The Used's McCracken Bert Sought Mental Health Treatment (2022 In Review)
Banks Arcade Reveal 'Used' Video
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Chase Rice Launches 10-Part Online Documentary Series- Morgan Wade Announces New Album 'Psychopath'- more
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles- Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets
Eric Clapton Shares Classic 'Knockin' On Heavens Door' Performance
The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single
The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event
Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album
Singled Out: Growers' 17 Cigarettes