The Used Share Visualizer For New Single 'Numb'

(Big Picture Media) The Used have shared their newest single "Numb" off of their upcoming album Toxic Positivity, out May 19 via Big Noise. The track tackles the all-too-familiar sensation of feeling too much and nothing at all simultaneously.

The reoccurring line - "does anybody else feel numb?" delivered in Bert McCracken's passionate voice - is as much a reminder as it is a question, searching for reassurance that we aren't alone in this feeling.

When asked, McCracken draws a parallel between the band's 2020 track "To Feel Something" and their newest track: "I just wanna feel something. Anything is better than this. I just wanna feel something. No different from anyone else. Wanna waste my time but not like this at all. I just wanna feel something. No different from anyone else."

"Cause I feel numb. Does anybody else feel numb?"

"Numb" is the first single from The Used's new album Toxic Positivity. Over 20 years into their career, Toxic Positivity is everything fans have come to know and love from The Used - straightforward, in-your-face, destructive, and vulnerable all at once.

Toxic Positivity Tracklist

1. Worst I've Ever Been

2. Numb

3. I Hate Everybody

4. Pinky Swear

5. Headspace

6. Cherry

7. Dopamine

8. Dancing With a Brick Wall

9. Top of the World

10. House of Sand

11. Giving Up

