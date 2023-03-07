The Verve Pipe's Villains Getting Vinyl Debut For Record Store Day

(Fresh Tracks) Wargod, the independent record label specializing in classic reissues, soundtracks, and limited edition vinyl, is proud to announce the first ever vinyl edition of The Verve Pipe's landmark 1996 album Villains. The release will hit shelves on April 22, 2023 - a Record Store Day exclusive.
Villains, The Verve Pipe's third studio album (and their first for a major label) played a pivotal role in catapulting the band to new heights. Led by breakthrough single "The Freshmen", the track would go on to hit the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 in 1997, solidifying the album to platinum status - selling in excess of one million copies.
And nearly three decades later, the momentum is still alive. The Verve Pipe impressively pulls in over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, while the official video for "The Freshmen" has surpassed 25 million views on YouTube. "The Freshmen" has even seen another resurgence in 2023 thanks to a viral TikTok trend.
The Verve Pipe founding member and vocalist Brian Vander Ark comments on the release; "As a child of the '70s, there was no greater thrill than tearing through a new album's shrink wrap, looking at the artwork and wondering if there would be photos, printed lyrics, or both. I'm thrilled that there is interest in that format again and that our album, Villains, is being released on vinyl."
Long-time Verve Pipe manager Doug Buttleman adds; "Villains was always meant to be on vinyl. From the moment they finished recording and the album was mastered, the band has always wanted it available on the same classic format they knew so well and loved. Thanks to Ryan and Wargod, it's finally happening. It's been a long wait, but hearing it now, well worth it."
Remastered for vinyl, Villains will finally offer Verve Pipe fans the chance to hear the seminal album in analog form. The original artwork has been carefully restored for the format by long-time Verve Pipe art collaborator Cris Logan.
Available on April 22, 2023 as a Record Store Day exclusive on limited edition colored vinyl. For more information visit Wargod at wargodcollective.com.
