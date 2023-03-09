.

The War And Treaty To Celebrate Lover's Game Release With Today Show Performance

03-09-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The War And Treaty Album art
Album art

(The GreenRoom) Husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty will be celebrating the release of their new album, "Lover's Game," tomorrow, March 10th, by performing the title track on The TODAY Show.

The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb proves why the "Nashville couple is as good as it gets" (Music Row) as they offer "stunning vocals and thought-provoking lyrics" (Nashville Lifestyles) that share a unique perspective on shifting cultural and musical tides while pulling back the layers of a maturing relationship.

Additionally, The War And Treaty will sit-down with CMT Hot 20 Countdown this weekend (3/11 & 3/12 @ 8:00A CT on CMT) as the discuss the authenticity and truth behind LOVER'S GAME.

Next week, they will bring their "massive, show-stopping vocals" (Vulture) to multiple performances at SXSW before launching the 35-city trek LOVER'S GAME TOUR on Mar. 19th in Oklahoma City, OK.

Related Stories
The War And Treaty To Celebrate Lover's Game Release With Today Show Performance

More The War And Treaty News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more

Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more

Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour- Rocklahoma- Kid Rock No Snowflakes Arena Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023

Latest News

Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot

Epica And Apocalyptica Share Rivers Performance

Ed Sheeran Announces New Single Eyes Closed

Two Copies Of Blackmore's Night's Shadow Of The Moon Reissue Have Golden Tickets

The Hold Steady Announce New Single Understudies

The War And Treaty To Celebrate Lover's Game Release With Today Show Performance

Strung Out Frontman Jason Cruz Announces Album Release Shows

Hot Mulligan Share Shhh! Golf Is On Visualizers To Announce Album