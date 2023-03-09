The War And Treaty To Celebrate Lover's Game Release With Today Show Performance

(The GreenRoom) Husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty will be celebrating the release of their new album, "Lover's Game," tomorrow, March 10th, by performing the title track on The TODAY Show.

The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb proves why the "Nashville couple is as good as it gets" (Music Row) as they offer "stunning vocals and thought-provoking lyrics" (Nashville Lifestyles) that share a unique perspective on shifting cultural and musical tides while pulling back the layers of a maturing relationship.

Additionally, The War And Treaty will sit-down with CMT Hot 20 Countdown this weekend (3/11 & 3/12 @ 8:00A CT on CMT) as the discuss the authenticity and truth behind LOVER'S GAME.

Next week, they will bring their "massive, show-stopping vocals" (Vulture) to multiple performances at SXSW before launching the 35-city trek LOVER'S GAME TOUR on Mar. 19th in Oklahoma City, OK.

