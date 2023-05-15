The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts

Album art

(UMe) The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London in 1979 with AC/DC. They returned almost 40 years later on July 6, 2019, this time with an orchestra.

On April 15, 2023, The Who With Orchestra: Live At Wembley debuted #1 on the Billboard Classical Charts giving the Who their first No.1 in the U.S. in their entire 59-year American chart history.

Five weeks after release, the album now sits comfortably on the Luminate Current Classical Album Chart at #6. This marks Roger Daltrey's second #1 Classical album, his first being 2019's live record, The Who's Tommy Orchestral, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart.

His album featured a full performance of The Who's classic 1969 rock opera captured during Daltrey's 2018 symphonic tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tommy's recording.

"The 20 songs, from set opener 'Who Are You' to a raucous 'Baba O'Riley,' are vigorously delivered by Daltrey..." - USA TODAY

The show was the only U.K. date on their 'Moving On' Tour and featured the band accompanied by a 50+ piece orchestra performing classic tracks from Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who's Next, Who Are You and more as well tracks from their WHO album, their first studio release in thirteen years.

"The concert, and now the album, underlined how The Who's already mighty sound can be amplified both sonically and creatively by an orchestra." - yahoo! Entertainment

The Who With Orchestra: Live At Wembley was released as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set featuring the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. All formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show.

