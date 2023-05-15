The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts

(UMe) The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London in 1979 with AC/DC. They returned almost 40 years later on July 6, 2019, this time with an orchestra.
On April 15, 2023, The Who With Orchestra: Live At Wembley debuted #1 on the Billboard Classical Charts giving the Who their first No.1 in the U.S. in their entire 59-year American chart history.
Five weeks after release, the album now sits comfortably on the Luminate Current Classical Album Chart at #6. This marks Roger Daltrey's second #1 Classical album, his first being 2019's live record, The Who's Tommy Orchestral, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart.
His album featured a full performance of The Who's classic 1969 rock opera captured during Daltrey's 2018 symphonic tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tommy's recording.
"The 20 songs, from set opener 'Who Are You' to a raucous 'Baba O'Riley,' are vigorously delivered by Daltrey..." - USA TODAY
The show was the only U.K. date on their 'Moving On' Tour and featured the band accompanied by a 50+ piece orchestra performing classic tracks from Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who's Next, Who Are You and more as well tracks from their WHO album, their first studio release in thirteen years.
"The concert, and now the album, underlined how The Who's already mighty sound can be amplified both sonically and creatively by an orchestra." - yahoo! Entertainment
The Who With Orchestra: Live At Wembley was released as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set featuring the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. All formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show.
Sam Tompkins Releases New Single 'See Me'
The Hollywood Vampires Release 'People Who Died' Live Video
Steven Adler, Styx, Extreme and Lita Ford To Rock M3 Rock Festival This Weekend
Jeff Carson To Be Honored During National Law Enforcement Month
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more
Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more
Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue
David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour
Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour
Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'
Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'
The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts