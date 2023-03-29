The Who Stream Live At Wembley Performance Of 'Eminence Front'

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming a lyric video for a 2019 performance of their 1982 classic, "Eminence Front", from the forthcoming package, "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley."

The second single from "It's Hard" is one of twenty songs the band delivered during their only UK date on the "Moving On" Tour, which saw them accompanied by the Isobel Griffiths Orchestra while performing material from all eras in the group's history.

The July 6, 2019 show also marked The Who's first headline performance at the famed London stadium in 40 years.

Due March 31, "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley" will be available in multiple formats, including as a limited edition yellow, orange and red 3LP set, triple black vinyl, and a 2CD / Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos; in addition, all formats feature a booklet with unseen photos from the show. (pre-order various formats here.)

The band will resume "The Who Hits Back!" tour in Spain in June. See the track list for "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley" and stream the new lyric video here.

