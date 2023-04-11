The Who Stream Live At Wembley With Orchestra Album

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley" album in sync with its recent release. The project captures the band's July 6, 2019 show at the famed London stadium, which marked their first headline performance there in 40 years.
The event was the only UK date on The Who's "Moving On" Tour and featured the band accompanied by an over 50-piece orchestra performing classic tracks from "Quadrophenia", "Tommy", "Who's Next", "Who Are You" and more, as well as tracks from their 2019 album, simply titled "Who" - their first studio release in 13 years.
Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey. "Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music," says the rocker. "It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on."
Get more details and stream the new live album here.
