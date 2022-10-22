Thomas Rhett Gets Festive With Merry Christmas, Y'all EP

Merry Christmas, Y'all cover art

Thomas Rhett has released his very first Christmas collection, with the arrival of the "Merry Christmas, Y'all", which just arrived digitally via The Valory Music Co.

The EP was produced by Dann Huff and features Rhett taking on the four Christmas classics, "Winter Wonderland", "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Rhett had this to say, "I love everything about Christmas - there's nothing like the holiday season. I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!"

Stream the EP here and watch the "Winter Wonderland" lyric video below:

