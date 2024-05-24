Thomas Rhett's 'Beautiful As You' Performance On The Voice Goes Online

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett took the stage on NBC's The Voice on Tuesday, performing his new single "Beautiful As You". He brought audience members to their feet just days after debuting the song with "an electric performance" (American Songwriter) of the danceable hit on the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards stage last week.

With "Beautiful As You" already garnering over five million streams globally since its release less than two weeks ago, critics have also praised the song's "layering starry-eyed, romantic adoration atop a churning, dance-ready groove" (Billboard). The high-energy anthem is filled with quick-hitting lyrics and lush soundscapes, representing the first taste of the superstar's upcoming seventh studio album set for release August 23 via The Valory Music Co.

One of the most engaging and consistent country chart-toppers of the last 10 years, Thomas Rhett has emerged as a superstar with as much songwriting prowess as stadium-rocking charisma. Equal parts energy and emotion, his six previous studio albums have helped drive 16 billion global streams and armfuls of awards - including the 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy. With a well-established reputation for soul-feeding love songs that speak to the masses, Thomas Rhett's No. One streak extends all the way back to 2013 - a near-perfect run broken only by a song which was eventually certified Platinum, and is now a mainstay of his euphoric live shows ("Vacation"). It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums all around the world, and now has a summer full of major music festivals and more on tap.

