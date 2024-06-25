Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run

(The GreenRoom) Crowned as one of country's most consistent yet dynamic modern superstars, Thomas Rhett announces THOMAS RHETT: Live in Las Vegas a four-night run at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas set for this Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14 during NFR week. This intimate limited engagement brings fans closer to the music in this state-of-the-art 3,800 capacity theater, an experience like no other arena or amphitheater show. Presented in collaboration with Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Live Nation, fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 26, at 8 a.m. CT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 28, at 8 a.m. CT at ThomasRhett.com. VIP Concert & Hotel Packages are available exclusively through Vibee starting Wednesday, June 26 at 12 p.m. CT at thomasrhett.vibee.com.

"For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I've been trying to find the right time to do for awhile now," shared Thomas Rhett. "It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms - for almost a mini-residency - and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night. I'm already looking forward to making these shows unlike any we've ever done before. It's going to be a blast."

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, is the exclusive VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Thomas Rhett: Live In Las Vegas - The Residency. The "Unforgettable" Vibee VIP packages provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans and include an exclusive meet & greet with Thomas Rhett, up-close GA pit tickets, a two-night stay at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, expedited entry and a hosted cocktail at BleauLive Theater, and more on-property experience perks that are exclusive to Vibee guests. The "Gone Country" Vibee packages include premium concert seats, a two-night stay at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a complimentary beverage at BleauLive Theater, expedited entry to LIV nightclub, a commemorative concert laminate and limited-edition Thomas Rhett branded JBL speaker, and a personalized welcome letter from Thomas Rhett.

The announcement of Vegas shows follows closely on the heels of Thomas Rhett revealing his upcoming seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN will be released on Aug. 23. The album features 14 anthemic instant classics, almost all co-written by Thomas Rhett. Diverse in style yet united by a sense of momentum, the songs utilize "retro sounds and fast-paced tempos to weave a narrative about the theme he knows best, inspired by his high school sweetheart and wife of 12 years" (ET). The album's lead single "Beautiful As You" is already Top 30 at Country Radio and a fan-favorite on the road this year alongside many of his 22 No. Ones hits.

