Thousand Foot Krutch Announce New Album With Adelitas Way Collaboration

(TM) Thousand Foot Krutch are excited to announce their comeback after six years and they do it in style! The band will soon release "The End Is Where We Begin: Reignited", including newly recorded performances morphed with the original tracks from the band's hugely successful independent recording, The End Is Where We Begin. The first single from the project is "War Of Change" featuring Las Vegas-based rockers Adelitas Way.

"Creating The End Is Where We Begin was a special and defining moment that will always hold a special place in my heart," says Thousand Foot Krutch founder, vocalist and songwriter Trevor McNevan. "It was a time of big faith steps, trusting our hearts and leaving behind any securities of a record label. The album was forged through a fire, creating a special relationship with our audience in a new way. Not only did the audience show up, but they also walked with us. I'll never forget it."

"The End Is Where We Begin" was our first independent release. A leap of faith. One that we took on with our fans, friends and new team," remembers TFK bassist Joel Bruyere. "We were able to create exactly what we wanted to, how we wanted to, and I look back on it with the same gut feeling as I did back then. Trev tapped into some incredible stories told in the most raw and honest way. I cannot wait for people to hear the new take on these special songs."

"I have a lot of love for Thousand foot Krutch," says Adelitas Way's lead vocalist and songwriter Rick DeJesus. "Trevor brings so much emotion and energy to 'War Of Change,' it excited me to sing it with him. I hope we get to rock it out on stage someday!"

"It was a smooth, fun day recording War Of Change with Joel," adds DeJesus. "He did a great job recording, and I love his mix! The song has a positive message of strength and change for the better. Its message is more relevant now than ever."

"The End Is Where We Begin: Reignited" will see the collaboration of several featured artists and the new music will be revealed in the coming months. It also marks the first TFK's project together with Nashville-based Endurance Music Group, known for its work with independent rock and country artists and songwriters.

"The End Is Where We Begin" was nominated by SiriusXM Octane in the shortlist for "Epic Album of the Year" and it was the Billboard No. 1 selling Hard Rock album. In 2021, the album garnered two RIAA Gold® Single certifications, including for its single "War Of Change." This track also landed at No. 1 on both Octane Big-Uns Countdown and at Christian radio while further becoming the band's first-ever independent video that has now received 68 million views on YouTube alone.

