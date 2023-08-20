Thousand Foot Krutch and New Medicine Deliver 'Down 2023'

(HM) Thousand Foot Krutch is joined by Minneapolis' modern hard rockers New Medicine on the single "Down (2023)". The track is featured on Thousand Foot Krutch's first new project in over six years, The End Is Where We Begin: Reignited, which includes newly recorded performances from several of the band's musical peers morphed with the original tracks from TFK's hugely successful independent recording, The End Is Where We Begin.



"Already being a massive TFK fan, I was honored to get the call to collaborate," says New Medicine's Jake Scherer (aka Jake Rose). "I totally relate to 'Down' because I've always had a chip on my shoulder about people telling me I would never 'make it,' yet here we are. TFK has always been on the forefront of mixing hard rock with hip hop flows, which fits perfectly with the New Medicine sound. Proud of this collaboration!"

"Down (2023)" follows the debut, SiriusXM Octane added single from the project released last month, "War Of Change (2023)," which features TFK pairing with Las Vegas-based rockers Adelitas Way. Upon its release, the single landed in such coveted playlists as Rock Hard (Spotify), Breaking Hard Rock, Hard Rock New Songs and New Christian (Apple Music), Rock Arena, Rock and Fresh Rock (Amazon Music), and New Rock Now and New Rock Radio (Pandora).



Additional well-known artists have recorded The End Is Where We Begin tracks on this celebratory Reignited album, re-imagining the songs that have rocked generations of fans for over a decade. The featured artists will be revealed in the coming months.



The roots of this project began in 2012 when TFK took a huge risk, walking away from record label life to release the SiriusXM Octane-nominated "Epic Album of the Year" and Billboard No. 1 selling Hard Rock album The End Is Where We Begin. Launching with the band's biggest sales debut to date, the five-star acclaimed indie album went on to spark five Active Rock hits and four Christian No. 1s that continue to resonate with the band's fans. In 2021, the album garnered two RIAA Gold Single certifications, including for "War Of Change" and "Courtesy Call."



By mid-summer 2014, The End Is Where We Begin had gathered 215 million YouTube streams alone, while averaging 296,000 plays every day. The success landed TFK's founder, vocalist and songwriter Trevor McNevan, bassist Joel Bruyere and drummer Steve Augustine, on the biggest rock festivals of that time nationally, including Rock on the Range and mainstage appearances at Rocklahoma, Carolina Rebellion, and more. Since then, the band has literally received billions of streams.

