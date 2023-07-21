Thousand Foot Krutch Return With Adelitas Way Collaboration

Cover art

(Hoganson Media) Thousand Foot Krutch reignites for its first new project in over six years, this time with the help of several of its musical peers. The album, entitled The End Is Where We Begin: Reignited, includes newly recorded performances morphed with the original tracks from the band's hugely successful independent recording, The End Is Where We Begin.

The first single from the project releasing today (July 21), "War Of Change (2023)," features Thousand Foot Krutch and Las Vegas-based rockers Adelitas Way.



"Creating The End Is Where We Begin was a special and defining moment that will always hold a special place in my heart," says Thousand Foot Krutch founder, vocalist and songwriter Trevor McNevan. "It was a time of big faith steps, trusting our hearts and leaving behind any securities of a record label. The album was forged through a fire, creating a special relationship with our audience in a new way. Not only did the audience show up, but they also walked with us. I'll never forget it."



McNevan continues, "It's an honor to have so many cool bands/vocalists involved with the Reignited edition that Endurance Music Group has put together - hearing different expressions and interpretations of things and hopefully connecting audiences in a new way."



"The End Is Where We Begin was our first independent release. A leap of faith. One that we took on with our fans, friends and new team," remembers TFK bassist Joel Bruyere. "We were able to create exactly what we wanted to, how we wanted to, and I look back on it with the same gut feeling as I did back then. Trev tapped into some incredible stories told in the most raw and honest way. I cannot wait for people to hear the new take on these special songs."



"I have a lot of love for Thousand foot Krutch," says Adelitas Way's lead vocalist and songwriter Rick DeJesus. "Trevor brings so much emotion and energy to 'War Of change,' it excited me to sing it with him. I hope we get to rock it out on stage someday!



"It was a smooth, fun day recording 'War Of Change (2023)' with Joel," adds DeJesus. "He did a great job recording, and I love his mix! The song has a positive message of strength and change for the better. Its message is more relevant now than ever."

Related Stories

More Thousand Foot Krutch News