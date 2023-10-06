Thousand Foot Krutch and Art Of Dying Team Up For 'So Far Gone'

(RHM) Thousand Foot Krutch is joined by fellow Canadian rockers Art of Dying on the single "So Far Gone (2023)" releasing today (Oct. 6) in both stereo and Dolby Atmos at digital and streaming outlets globally.
"So Far Gone (2023)" is the third single revealed from Thousand Foot Krutch's first new project in over six years, The End Is Where We Begin: Reignited, which includes newly recorded performances from several of the band's musical peers morphed with the original tracks from TFK's hugely successful independent recording, The End Is Where We Begin.
"We are thrilled to have been asked to sing on this song with our friends in Thousand Foot Krutch," says Art of Dying collectively. "It's a special song that we hope will give you chills."
