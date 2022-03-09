Thrice And Bayside Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour

Thrice have announced that they will be teaming up with Bayside this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour that will feature support from special guest Anxious.

The tour is scheduled to launch on June 3rd in McKees Rocks, PA at The Roxian Theatre and will be wrapping up on June 21st in Austin, TX at Emo's, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, March 11th at 12pm ET on www.thrice.net

Thrice drummer Riley Breckenridge had this to say, "We had a blast on our Horizons/East headline tour last fall and can't wait to get back on the road with Bayside and Anxious and share more of the record with you all." See the dates below:

June 3 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre

June 5 - Bethlehem, PA - SteelsStacks

June 6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

June 8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

June 9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

June 12 - New York, NY - Pier 17

June 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

June 15 - Chicago, IL - Radius

June 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

June 18 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

June 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

