Thrice And Bayside Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour

Thrice have announced that they will be teaming up with Bayside this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour that will feature support from special guest Anxious.
The tour is scheduled to launch on June 3rd in McKees Rocks, PA at The Roxian Theatre and will be wrapping up on June 21st in Austin, TX at Emo's, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, March 11th at 12pm ET on www.thrice.net
Thrice drummer Riley Breckenridge had this to say, "We had a blast on our Horizons/East headline tour last fall and can't wait to get back on the road with Bayside and Anxious and share more of the record with you all." See the dates below:
June 3 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre
June 5 - Bethlehem, PA - SteelsStacks
June 6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
June 8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
June 9 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
June 10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 12 - New York, NY - Pier 17
June 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
June 15 - Chicago, IL - Radius
June 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
June 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
June 18 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
June 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
June 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Dashboard Confessional, Thrice Top Vagrant Anniversary Shows
Thrice Premiere New Song 'Scavengers' And Announce Album
Thrice, Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family Announce Fall Tour
Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances
Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album- Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow- Billy Howerdel- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago