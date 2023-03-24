Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer

(Nuclear Blast) The Aggression Sessions featuring Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy, and Malevolence which will be available digitally on April 7th and on CD + Vinyl on July 21st, 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, Thy Art Is Murder releases the second single from the EP entitled, 'Until There Is No Longer'. Watch the visualizer and see the tracklisting for The Aggression Sessions below:

1. Hellions - FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

2. Until There Is No Longer - THY ART IS MURDER

3. Waste Of Myself - MALEVOLENCE

4. Under A Serpent Sun (At The Gates Cover) - FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

5. Hammer Smashed Face (Cannibal Corpse Cover) - THY ART IS MURDER

6. Left Outside Alone (Anastacia Cover) - MALEVOLENCE

The Aggression Sessions will be available in the following formats:

CD jewel case

Vinyl

Grey Brown Swirl w/ Black Splatter

NUCLEAR BLAST USA/EU + Retail

Clear w/ Silver Red Brown Splatter

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies

Red w/ Silver Brown Splatter

THY ART IS MURDER exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies

Silver w/ Red Brown Splatter

MALEVOLENCE exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies

