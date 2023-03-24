Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer

(Nuclear Blast) The Aggression Sessions featuring Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy, and Malevolence which will be available digitally on April 7th and on CD + Vinyl on July 21st, 2023 via Nuclear Blast.
Today, Thy Art Is Murder releases the second single from the EP entitled, 'Until There Is No Longer'. Watch the visualizer and see the tracklisting for The Aggression Sessions below:
1. Hellions - FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
2. Until There Is No Longer - THY ART IS MURDER
3. Waste Of Myself - MALEVOLENCE
4. Under A Serpent Sun (At The Gates Cover) - FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
5. Hammer Smashed Face (Cannibal Corpse Cover) - THY ART IS MURDER
6. Left Outside Alone (Anastacia Cover) - MALEVOLENCE
The Aggression Sessions will be available in the following formats:
CD jewel case
Vinyl
Grey Brown Swirl w/ Black Splatter
NUCLEAR BLAST USA/EU + Retail
Clear w/ Silver Red Brown Splatter
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies
Red w/ Silver Brown Splatter
THY ART IS MURDER exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies
Silver w/ Red Brown Splatter
MALEVOLENCE exclusive, limited to 1,000 copies
