Tianna Esperanza Shares 'Deadbeat Daddy' Video

(BMG) On the heels of the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Terror, released back in February of this year, singer Tianna Esperanza forges ahead with a brand new song "Deadbeat Daddy" - out today via BMG.
"For the moms, grandparents, older siblings and friends who became more for us. For the deadbeat dads missing out. For those who know the struggle and command strength!" Tianna Esperanza on "Deadbeat Daddy"
With a sultry voice and flair for fashion, Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. Inspired by legendary artists such as Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Gil Scott-Heron, Esperanza also happens to be the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma ("Palmolive") McLardy, who founded the London-based 1970s all-girl punk band The Slits and later played with The Raincoats.
