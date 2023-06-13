.

Tianna Esperanza Shares 'Deadbeat Daddy' Video

06-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tianna Esperanza News Single art June 13, 2023
Single art

(BMG) On the heels of the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Terror, released back in February of this year, singer Tianna Esperanza forges ahead with a brand new song "Deadbeat Daddy" - out today via BMG.

"For the moms, grandparents, older siblings and friends who became more for us. For the deadbeat dads missing out. For those who know the struggle and command strength!" Tianna Esperanza on "Deadbeat Daddy"

With a sultry voice and flair for fashion, Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. Inspired by legendary artists such as Nina Simone, Public Enemy, and Gil Scott-Heron, Esperanza also happens to be the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma ("Palmolive") McLardy, who founded the London-based 1970s all-girl punk band The Slits and later played with The Raincoats.

Related Stories
Tianna Esperanza Shares 'Deadbeat Daddy' Video

More Tianna Esperanza News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Latest News

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video

Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen

The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart

Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video

The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal