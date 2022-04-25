.

Train Team With Spice Girl Melanie C For AM Gold Remix

Keavin Wiggins | 04-25-2022

Single art

Train have shared a Tobtok produced remix of the title track to their forthcoming album, "AM Gold" that features Spice Girls hitmaker Melanie C.

Frontman Pat Monahan had this to say about the new version of the track, "So excited to share this 'AM Gold' remix featuring Mel C from Spice Girls with you.

"My family and I have always loved Melanie and her group, and when we asked her to be a part of this, she was kind enough to accept and did an incredible job on it.

"Then we topped that off by having the insanely talented Tobtok do his thing. Vibez for days. Hope you love this like we do." Stream the remix below:

