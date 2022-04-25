Train Team With Spice Girl Melanie C For AM Gold Remix

Train have shared a Tobtok produced remix of the title track to their forthcoming album, "AM Gold" that features Spice Girls hitmaker Melanie C.
Frontman Pat Monahan had this to say about the new version of the track, "So excited to share this 'AM Gold' remix featuring Mel C from Spice Girls with you.
"My family and I have always loved Melanie and her group, and when we asked her to be a part of this, she was kind enough to accept and did an incredible job on it.
"Then we topped that off by having the insanely talented Tobtok do his thing. Vibez for days. Hope you love this like we do." Stream the remix below:
Train Stream 'Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)'
Singled Out: Savage Existence's A Thousand Pounds of Trainwreck
Train's AM Gold Is A Self-Love Song Says Pat Monahan
Train Returning With New Album And Tour
Nine Inch Nails Reveal Support Bands for Spring Tour- Iron Maiden- Linkin Park Have No Future Plans- Jason Newsted Plans Album- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End