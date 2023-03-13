Train Add Dates To US Summer Tour

promo photo

(fcc) Train have added additional stops in cities across the U.S. for the first time in years including Interlochen, MI, Huntsville, AL, Minneapolis, MN and more with support from Better Than Ezra, Parmalee, and Thunderstorm Artis on select dates.

Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 17th at 10AM local time. A full list of Train's upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. The band's global hit "Hey, Soul Sister" continues to reach new milestones - it was the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. The band is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).

Thursday, March 17 - Chandler, AZ - Ostrich Festival

Saturday, April 29 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Tuesday, May 2 - New York, NY - Theater at Madison Square Garden+

Friday, June 23 - Joliet, IL - Joliet Memorial Stadium - Taste of Joliet

Saturday, July 15 - Anchorage, AK - EasyPark Chinook Lot

Monday, July 17 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

Wednesday, July 19 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Thursday, July 20 - Modesto, CA - Fruit Yard Amphitheater*

Friday, July 21 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage*

Saturday, July 22 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*

Tuesday, July 25 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater*

Thursday, July 27 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Friday, July 28 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Saturday, July 29 - Sandpoint, ID - War Memorial Field - The Festival at Sandpoint Summer Series*

Tuesday, August 1 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Wednesday, August 2 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater#

Friday, August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 5 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 6 - Oshkosh, WI - Leach Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre*

Thursday, August 10 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

Saturday, August 12 - Richmond, VA - VA Credit Union LIVE!*

Sunday, August 13 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest's Wind Creek Steel Stage - Musikfest 2023*

Tuesday, August 15 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus#

Thursday, August 17 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent#

Friday, August 18 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 19 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

Tuesday, August 22 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino^

Thursday, August 24 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood^

Friday, August 25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars

Saturday, August 26 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion^

Sunday, August 27 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center^

Tuesday, August 29 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center^

Friday, September 1 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee^

Saturday, September 2 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium^

Wednesday, September 6 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater^

Thursday, September 7 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater^

Saturday, September 9 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

Monday, September 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field^

Tuesday, September 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre^

*Better than Ezra

^Parmalee

+G. Love & Special Sauce

#Thunderstorm Artis

