Train Expand North American Summer Tour

(fcc) Train has announced additional North American headline concert dates this summer. The band is set to light up summer stages in Lincoln, NE, Niagara Falls, ON, Charleston, SC and more for the first time in years, bringing fans an epic night of music filled with the band's most iconic hits spanning nearly three decades.

New Orleans rock group Better Than Ezra and platinum-selling country rock band Parmalee will join as opening acts on select dates. Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 10th at 10AM local time, please check local listings for details.



Additionally, Train will return to New York City for a performance with special guests G. Love & Special Sauce at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00PM, as part of the Montefiore Einstein Presents event series, a joint initiative between Montefiore Einstein and MSG Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now at go.msg.com/Train and in person at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.

Friday, March 10 - Plant City, FL - Florida Strawberry Festival

Saturday, March 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock

Thursday, March 17 - Chandler, AZ - Ostrich Festival

Saturday, April 29 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Tuesday, May 2 - New York, NY - Theater at Madison Square Garden+

Friday, June 23 - Joliet, IL - Joliet Memorial Stadium - Taste of Joliet

Saturday, July 15 - Anchorage, AK - EasyPark Chinook Lot

Monday, July 17 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

Wednesday, July 19 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Thursday, July 20 - Modesto, CA - Fruit Yard Amphitheater*

Friday, July 21 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage*

Saturday, July 22 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*

Thursday, July 27 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Friday, July 28 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Saturday, July 29 - Sandpoint, ID - War Memorial Field - The Festival at Sandpoint Summer Series*

Tuesday, August 1 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Wednesday, August 2 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Friday, August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 5 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 6 - Oshkosh, WI - Leach Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre*

Saturday, August 12 - Richmond, VA - VA Credit Union LIVE!*

Sunday, August 13 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest's Wind Creek Steel Stage - Musikfest 2023*

Tuesday, August 15 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

Thursday, August 17 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

Friday, August 18 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 19 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

Tuesday, August 22 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino^

Thursday, August 24 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood^

Saturday, August 26 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion^

Sunday, August 27 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center^

Saturday, September 2 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium^

*Better than Ezra

^Parmalee

+G. Love & Special Sauce

