Travis Denning Premieres 'Buy A Girl A Drink Video'

Still from the video

Travis Denning has premiered a new music video for his song "Buy A Girl A Drink." The song comes from his forthcoming "Might As Well Be Me" EP.

The video was directed by PJ Brown and in the clip, Denning performs as a young couple portrays Denning's real life love story as it is also told in the song.

Denning co-wrote the song Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni and Chase McGill, which has earned Travis the best first week streaming numbers of his career so far. Watch the video below:

