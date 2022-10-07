Travis Denning Premieres 'Buy A Girl A Drink Video'
Travis Denning has premiered a new music video for his song "Buy A Girl A Drink." The song comes from his forthcoming "Might As Well Be Me" EP.
The video was directed by PJ Brown and in the clip, Denning performs as a young couple portrays Denning's real life love story as it is also told in the song.
Denning co-wrote the song Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni and Chase McGill, which has earned Travis the best first week streaming numbers of his career so far. Watch the video below:
