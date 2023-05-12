Travis Denning Honors Fiance With Two New Songs

(UMG Nashville) Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning released two new songs today, celebrating his fiance just weeks ahead of his upcoming wedding.
The songs are a surprise to his future wife, Madison Montgomery. "Second Best Thing," was written by Denning, Nathan Spicer and Scooter Carusoe and "New Year's Kiss," which is a peek into their relationship, was written by Denning, Shane McAnally and Nathan Spicer. Both tracks were produced by Jeremy Stover and Paul DiGiovanni.
The pair of songs were written a while ago, but Denning saved them to put out at the right moment. He thought they would be a great pre-wedding surprise for Madison, who will hear them today, along with fans, for the first time.
"I'm not necessarily the best gift giver, but I always like to think that I can express the way I feel best when I write," said Denning. "That's definitely the case with me and Madison and our relationship, and my love for her. These songs felt like a nice gift that I wanted to give to her and show Madison and the world how much she means to me. She does not know these are coming out today, so I'm hoping that she really enjoys the surprise. Madison is pretty smart though, so I wouldn't be surprised if she, is onto me!" Stream or download here.
