Travis Denning 'Going Places' With New Single

(Mercury Nashville) Travis Denning released a new song today, "Going Places." Written by Denning, Matt Mulhare, Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover, the track was produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover.
"I think "Going Places" is a sonic departure from where I've usually been known to go," said Denning. "Lyrically, I wanted to paint a picture of a storyline of two people that ran together then blew apart into two very different lives.
"I tried to challenge myself to think outside of my normal comfort zone melodically and musically with this one, and that's been the motive for all the new music I've been working on."
Denning has some remaining tour dates before the end of the year.
11/10
Bradenton, FL
Joyland Country Music Night Club
11/11
Miami, FL
Country Bay Music Festival
11/18
Winnsboro, SC
Carolina Adventure World
12/21
Decatur, GA
Eddie's Attic
