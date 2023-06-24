Travis Denning Shares New Song 'Things I'm Going Through'

(UMG Nashville) Travis Denning released a new song, "Things I'm Going Through." Written by Matt Mulhare and Jordan Dozzi and produced by Jeremy Stover and Paul DiGiovanni, the song addresses the pain of heartbreak and the difficulty of masking that pain from loved ones.

Denning calls the song the best story song he's recorded so far in his career, with lyrics like "I was sitting at home all alone/When the phone rang/My old man on the line saying what's up son/Tell me some new things/I didn't have the heart to tell him she was gone, gone, gone/So, I just lied and said pop here's what's going on, on, on."

"I was absolutely floored the first time I heard this song, not only because it is so well written, but it is so relatable," said Denning. "I don't think there is a young man in this world who hasn't told a white lie to their dad or mom or friend about how they're feeling in that moment in time - about what they're really going through. I can definitely remember those times where my world felt like it was crashing around me because of a girl I was broken up with, and I just couldn't man up and tell anybody. It's a great song and I love the imagery of what he damn sure wishes he was doing."

Upcoming Travis Denning Tour Dates

6/24 - Cadott, WI - Country Fest

7/15 - Redwood Falls, MN - Redwood County Fair

7/22 - Beallsville, OH - Outback Motorsports

7/28 - Arlington, NE - Washington County Fair

7/29 - Lake Ozark, MO - Sky Bar at the Encore

8/6 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival

8/11 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

8/13 - Oro-Medonte, Ontario - Boots And Hearts

8/25 - Aplington, IA - Party at the Barn

9/15 - Laramie, WY - University of Wyoming

10/14 - Macon, GA - Mercer University

11/11 - Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival

