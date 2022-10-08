.

Tyler Hubbard Rocks Skating Rink For 'Baby Get Her Lovin' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Hubbard Rocks Skating Rink For 'Baby Get Her Lovin' Video
Video still

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has released a music video for the song "Baby Gets Her Lovin'," which comes from his six-song solo project "Dancin' In The Country."

Hubbard describes the track as a "really fun song I can envision everyone line dancing to." He co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure and Canaan Smith, and it was co-produced by Hubbard, Frasure and Jordan Schmidt.

Tyler had this to say about the video, "I wanted to shoot a video that was visually unique and different, and that really represented the feeling of the song, so we took it to the skating rink and mixed it up a bit.

"There is a groove to the music where I could see people skating and line dancing and just really moving with fluidity to the song. We had a big party at the skating rink and had a great time shooting the video. It was special to me too, because I grew up going to the skating rink as a kid - I actually skated all the way through high school.

"So, it was nostalgic for me to go back to a skating rink, shoot a music video and bring back some of the elements of my childhood that I loved. It also gave me a chance to dust off my skates, which was something I hadn't done in a while." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Tyler Hubbard Rocks Skating Rink For 'Baby Get Her Lovin' Video

Tyler Hubbard Goes 'Inside and Out' With New Video

Tyler Hubbard Delivers 'Everybody Needs A Bar' Video

Tyler Hubbard To Perform On The Today Show

Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country

Tyler Hubbard Music and Merch

News > Tyler Hubbard

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

Lamb Of God Livestreaming Aftershock Performance- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses- Iron Maiden Tour- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album- Lamb Of God Livestreaming The Making Of Omens Premiere- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.