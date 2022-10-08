Tyler Hubbard Rocks Skating Rink For 'Baby Get Her Lovin' Video

Video still

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has released a music video for the song "Baby Gets Her Lovin'," which comes from his six-song solo project "Dancin' In The Country."

Hubbard describes the track as a "really fun song I can envision everyone line dancing to." He co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure and Canaan Smith, and it was co-produced by Hubbard, Frasure and Jordan Schmidt.



Tyler had this to say about the video, "I wanted to shoot a video that was visually unique and different, and that really represented the feeling of the song, so we took it to the skating rink and mixed it up a bit.

"There is a groove to the music where I could see people skating and line dancing and just really moving with fluidity to the song. We had a big party at the skating rink and had a great time shooting the video. It was special to me too, because I grew up going to the skating rink as a kid - I actually skated all the way through high school.

"So, it was nostalgic for me to go back to a skating rink, shoot a music video and bring back some of the elements of my childhood that I loved. It also gave me a chance to dust off my skates, which was something I hadn't done in a while." Watch the video below:

