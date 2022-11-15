Tyler Hubbard Takes '5 Foot 9' To No. 1

5 Foot 9 single art

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," has reached No.1 at radio. This makes Hubbard the first male country artist formerly in a country duo to hit No.1 as a solo artist.

The song, which also has 224M LTD global streams, is the first single off Hubbard's debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard, which will be released on January 27, 2023. Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill, and produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, "5 Foot 9" has also been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Hubbard's debut solo single went No. 1 at radio and was certified Gold by the RIAA within six months of its release, and Hubbard is the first debut country artist to go No.1 this year.

"Reaching No.1 with my first single as a solo artist is an incredible feeling," says Hubbard. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude when I think of everyone who has supported and stood behind me. I'm thankful to the fans, country radio, my team, and everyone at EMI Records and UMG Nashville for believing in me and working so hard to make this dream become a reality."

Hubbard celebrated the Gold certification this past Friday night backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, where he received a plaque before making his debut Grand Ole Opry performance as a solo artist. Hubbard not only performed the hit single, "5 Foot 9," but also "Way Home," and the rollicking "Dancin' In The Country," which will be Hubbard's next radio single.

Adds Hubbard, "Stepping into the circle to perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry is such an incredible honor. Being at the Opry with family and friends and getting to celebrate "5 Foot 9" being certified gold is a moment I'll never forget."

