U2 Celebrating 'Zooropa' 30th Anniversary With Livestream and Special Reissue

Cover art

(fcc) Island Records and UMR today announce the release of Zooropa - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Gatefold - a transparent yellow vinyl pressing celebrating three decades of U2's Grammy-winning eighth studio album and the band will also celebrate with a special global livestream.

This very special release is coming in October 2023 to coincide with the band's next ambitious project, their long-awaited live return with 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere' which kicks off on 29th September 2023 for a run of shows in Las Vegas.

Produced by Flood, Brian Eno and The Edge, Zooropa was released on 5th July 1993 on Island Records. U2 began writing and recording Zooropa in Dublin in February of that year, during a six-month break between legs of the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour. Initially intended as just an EP, Zooropa became a fully-fledged album with 10 tracks - including singles 'Numb', 'Lemon' and 'Stay (Faraway, So Close!)' - recorded in just six weeks, making it the fastest U2 album ever produced. Inspired by the band's experiences on the ZOO TV Tour, Zooropa expanded on many of the tour's themes of technology and media oversaturation. The album went to Number 1 in Ireland, USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Sweden, Austria, France, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. In 1994, Zooropa saw the band collect the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.



On Wednesday 12th July, fans can come together to celebrate the anniversary with a very special global live stream of ZOO TV: Live From Sydney at 12 noon PST / 8pm BST.



Plus a limited-edition merch capsule collection to mark the 30th anniversary of Zooropa will be available only until midnight PST on 13th July.

Tracklisting:

SIDE 1:

1. Zooropa

2. Baby Face

3. Numb



SIDE 2:

1. Lemon

2. Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

3. Daddy's Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car



SIDE 3:

1. Some Days Are Better Than Others

2. The First Time

3. Dirty Day

4. The Wanderer



SIDE 4:

1. Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)

2. Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

Related Stories

U2 Add 8 More Dates To UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere

U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced

More U2 News