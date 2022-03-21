Udo Dirkschneider Shares His Debut Recording In German

(Earsplit) For the first time ever, former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider sings in his native language and shines on his cover of Wolfsheim hit "Kein Zuruck."
The track, which appears on DIRKSCHNEIDER's forthcoming full-length, My Way, set for release April 22nd on Atomic Fire Records, has been released today as a digital single and video as well as a special 7-inch (limited to 700 copies; includes "We Will Rock You").
"When I heard the song on the radio for the first time, I got excited straight away," remembers Dirkschneider. "I immediately felt understood by the words. It almost seemed to me as if the text was telling about my career, about my highs and lows, about all the good and bad experiences that you have.
"For those who choose the life as a musician, there is simply 'no way back.' It's the first time I've been singing in my native language on a song. It was a real struggle for me at first, but at the same time it was a great experience." Watch the video below:
