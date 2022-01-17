Udo Dirkschneider Releasing 'My Way' Album This Spring

My Way album cover art

Legendary Accept and U.D.O. frontman Udo Dirkschneider will be sharing his take on the music that has inspired him with the release of his new album "My Way" on April 22nd.

The record will feature his renditions of 17 tracks that have had a personal impact on him, including songs that fans would not expect the metal giant to perform.

He said of the inspiration for the album, "Now, when I hear the song, I remember the time when, as a very young Udo, I'd go out to light up the town and lived all the stories that can only be experienced late at night in the clubs."

Udo also said of one of the unexpected tracks, The Tina Turner classic, They Call It Nutbush," "What hardly anyone knows so far: I was a huge fan of Ike and Tina Turner, and especially Tina's voice.

"We always covered this song during Accept rehearsals in the early days. It was one of the mainstays of our Accept rehearsal repertoire for years. Regrettably, there is no recording of it."



The record also features the very first time that Udo has recorded a song in German on Wolfsheim's "Kein Zuruck. He said of the song, "I immediately felt like the words understood me.

"It seemed to me that the lyrics were telling the story of my career, of my highs and lows and all the good and bad experiences that life has. There simply is 'no going back' for those who choose to live as a musician."





My Way Tracktisting:

1. Faith Healer (Alex Harvey)2. Fire (Crazy World Of Arthur Brown)3. Sympathy (Uriah Heep)4. They Call It Nutbush (Tina Turner)5. Man On The Silver Mountain (Rainbow)6. Hell Raiser (The Sweet)7. No Class (Motorhead)8. Rock And Roll (Led Zeppelin)9. The Stroke (Billy Squier)10. Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones)11. He's A Woman, She's A Man (The Scorpions)12. T.N.T. (AC/DC)13. Jealousy (Frankie Miller)14. Hell Bent For Leather (Judas Priest)15. We Will Rock You (Queen)16. Kein Zuruck (Wolfsheim)17. My Way (Frank Sinatra)

