Underoath Recruit Charlotte Sands For 'Hallelujah'

Underoath have recruited vocalist Charlotte Sands to create a reimagined version of their song "Hallelujah", from their latest album "Voyeurist".
Aaron Gillespie had this to say about the collaboration, "So stoked to be able to partner with Charlotte on this tune, she's the real deal, a crazy talent and a great person, she brought a different and really cool environment to this song, super pumped to have to on it."
Sands added, "'Hallelujah' is one of those songs that feels like an entire experience while you're listening. It's one of my favorite things about Underoath, their ability to make every song, lyric, and melody feel captivating and immersive.
"I feel incredibly honored that they have welcomed me into their world and let me tap into a part of myself and my voice that I haven't shared. I still can't believe I was able to be a part of this song and sing alongside legends like Spencer and Aaron, I will brag about this moment for a lifetime to come." Stream it below:
