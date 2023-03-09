Unearth Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Unearth have announced that they will hitting the road this spring for their The Wretched; The Ruinous Album Release Tour in support of the new record that is hitting stores on May 5th.

The trek will feature support from Upon A Burning Body and 156/Silence from the launch on May 5th in Lubbock, TX through May 19th in Rochester, NY at the Montage Music Hall.

Beginning May 20th in Hartford, CT, Unearth will be supporting Halo Effect with special guests High Command through May 27th in Detroit, MI at the Crofoot Ballroom.

The band had this to say, "It's been almost five years since we've headlined the Midwest and West Coast of the USA and we are excited to be coming at you all first to support our new album 'The Wretched; The Ruinous'. We've got two killer bands joining us on all dates, Upon A Burning Body and 156/Silence, as well as some yet to be announced bands on select gigs. See you all out there."

5/4 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

5/5 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

5/6 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

5/7 - Anaheim, CA - Parish Room @ House of Blues

5/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

5/9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

5/11 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

5/12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

5/15 - Denver, CO - HQ

5/16 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

5/18 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

5/19 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

5/20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

5/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

5/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

5/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs

5/24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial bell

5/25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

5/26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

5/27 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

Festival Dates

5/28 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

6/15 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2023

6/30 - Emmen, Netherlands - Pitfest

7/2 Saarbrucken, Germany - Reality Bites Fest

