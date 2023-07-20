Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has taken to YouTube once again to share a fun video that is soundtracked by a classic song, this time highlighting a legendary Queen track.
This time he has shared a video called "Inazuma" that features the Queen megahit "We Will Rock You", that shows the outspoken vocalist practicing with a Samurai sword.
According to Genshin Impact wiki, Inazuma "is one of the seven regions of Teyvat. It is an archipelagic region that worships Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon and God of Eternity - who is also the leader of its governing body, the Inazuma Shogunate.
"Inazuma is located approximately 4 km southeast from Liyue Harbor and is a close neighbor with the Dark Sea.". Watch the video below:
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary
David Lee Roth Shares New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk'
David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic- Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold- more
Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99- Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary- Post Malone- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album With 'The Cave' Video- Travis Tritt Announces New Album 'Country Chapel'- more
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic
Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold
The Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate US Tour
Spend An Evening With Alice Cooper This Fall
Hollywood Undead And Tech N9ne Announce Hollywood & N9ne Tour
Primal Fear Premiere 'Deep In The Night' Video
Vicious Rain Release 'Blackout' Video
Sleeping With Sirens Announce New Tour Dates