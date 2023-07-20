.

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic

Michael Angulia | 07-20-2023

David Lee Roth News Video still July 20, 2023
Video still

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has taken to YouTube once again to share a fun video that is soundtracked by a classic song, this time highlighting a legendary Queen track.

This time he has shared a video called "Inazuma" that features the Queen megahit "We Will Rock You", that shows the outspoken vocalist practicing with a Samurai sword.

According to Genshin Impact wiki, Inazuma "is one of the seven regions of Teyvat. It is an archipelagic region that worships Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon and God of Eternity - who is also the leader of its governing body, the Inazuma Shogunate.

"Inazuma is located approximately 4 km southeast from Liyue Harbor and is a close neighbor with the Dark Sea.". Watch the video below:

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic

