.

Veil Of Maya Release 'Mother Pt. 4' Video

04-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Veil Of Maya Video still
Video still

(Cosa Nostra) Veil Of Maya continue to stoke the fires of fan excitement today with the release of the third single from their long-awaited new album, '[m]other' today. The track, titled "Mother Pt. 4" is accompanied by an official music video that continues the narrative from previous singles "Godhead" and "Red Fur".

Veil of Maya announced their highly anticipated new studio album, their first in nearly 6 years, last month. The new album, '[m]other', will be released on the band's long-time label, Sumerian Records on May 12th.

Speaking on the release of the new track, founder and guitarist, Marc Okubo shares "We are very pleased to share this new experience with you! This is the 3rd video in our [m]other series made by the incredible Blvckbox Studios. We will be joining Avatar on their US tour in a few weeks and our album '[m]other' will be available everywhere May 12th! We're so stoked for you to hear it. See you soon!"

"Red Fur" follows the release of stand alone singles, "Godhead" (released last month) and "Synthwave Vegan" (released in May of last year). Both tracks feature on the new album and between them have clocked up 3.8 million Spotify streams and 968,000 YouTube views.

Related Stories
Veil Of Maya Release 'Mother Pt. 4' Video

Veil Of Maya Deliver Video And Announce First New Album In Almost 6 Years

Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

More Veil Of Maya News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more

Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more

Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Latest News

Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry

Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Billy Idol Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Team Up For New Song and Tour

Emo Nite Features On CBS Mornings

Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour