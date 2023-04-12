Veil Of Maya Release 'Mother Pt. 4' Video

Video still

(Cosa Nostra) Veil Of Maya continue to stoke the fires of fan excitement today with the release of the third single from their long-awaited new album, '[m]other' today. The track, titled "Mother Pt. 4" is accompanied by an official music video that continues the narrative from previous singles "Godhead" and "Red Fur".

Veil of Maya announced their highly anticipated new studio album, their first in nearly 6 years, last month. The new album, '[m]other', will be released on the band's long-time label, Sumerian Records on May 12th.

Speaking on the release of the new track, founder and guitarist, Marc Okubo shares "We are very pleased to share this new experience with you! This is the 3rd video in our [m]other series made by the incredible Blvckbox Studios. We will be joining Avatar on their US tour in a few weeks and our album '[m]other' will be available everywhere May 12th! We're so stoked for you to hear it. See you soon!"

"Red Fur" follows the release of stand alone singles, "Godhead" (released last month) and "Synthwave Vegan" (released in May of last year). Both tracks feature on the new album and between them have clocked up 3.8 million Spotify streams and 968,000 YouTube views.

Related Stories

Veil Of Maya Deliver Video And Announce First New Album In Almost 6 Years

Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

More Veil Of Maya News