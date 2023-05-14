Veil Of Maya Have 'Disco Kill Party' With New Video

(Cosa Nostra) Veil Of Maya have finally unleashed their highly anticipated album, '[m]other', after a pain-staking six years! But boy, was it worth the wait. Brace yourselves, because this release is a full-blown, complex adrenaline rush of an album that will bend your mind and melt your face! Get ready to have your eardrums assaulted in the most glorious way possible.

Guitar virtuoso and founding member, Marc Okubo, has this to say about '[m]other': "This album, is a whole new chapter for Veil of Maya. We've tried to push the boundaries of our sound and to step into uncharted territory. Creating fresh pathways while still keeping the core of what Veil of Maya is. We want to say a huge thank you to our fans for sticking with us for the six years it's taken to get this body of work out into the world. '[m]other' now belongs to all of you. we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it."

But that's not all! To celebrate the monumental album release, Veil Of Maya have also dropped the fifth single from the album. The track, titled "Disco Kill Party," is accompanied by another futuristic, cinematic masterpiece of an official music video. Watch it below:

