Velvet Chains Share 'Time Stood Still' And Announce EP Release

EP cover art

(SRO) Velvet Chains have shared their new song "Time Stood Still" and announced the Friday, October 21 release of the six-song EP Morbid Dreams.



"Time Stood Still" was produced, mixed & mastered by Grammy Award-nominated and Juno Award-winning producer Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Skillet) and recorded at The Hideout Recording in the band's Vegas hometown. Co-written by multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence (Lindsey Stirling, Christina Perri) and the band's bassist/founder Nils Goldschmidt, "Time Stood Still" starts and ends tensely with eerie guitar sounds and possesses an explosive chorus with full-on guitar crunch and searing vocals by frontman Ro Viper, who sings, "I've been going down the darkest path."



In addition to "Time Stood Still," Morbid Dreams features new songs "Hiding From Stars" and "Fade Away" alongside the previously released singles/videos "Last Drop" (launched by AntiMusic), "Can't Win" outlet Terra) and "Back On The Train," debuted by MXDWN which took note of the band's "thunderous riffs, melodious guitars...[and] booming vocals." Stream the song here.

