Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

We are pleased to premiere the music video from Las Vegas hard rockers Velvet Chains for their brand new single, "Last Drop", a song that takes us back to the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The track was recorded in their hometown of Las Vegas at the Hideout Recording Studio with award winning producer Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Skillet).
Churko not only produced the track, but also cowrote it with Velvet Chains bassist Nils Goldschmidt and multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence (Lindsey Stirling, Christina Perri).
Despite the dark subject matter, "Last Drop" may prove the perfect remedy for the 2022 summer blues. The melodic rock track lives up to the band's name, straddling the musical worlds between Alice in Chains and Velvet Revolver, and has delivers a chorus that has the makings of a huge rock radio hit.
Their camp describes "Last Drop" as "a dark song about a fractured romance with its gut-punching chorus: 'Drain me 'til the last drop/I'm crawling in disgrace/As the pain of this fixation drives me insane.'"
Velvet Chains will be releasing the single digitally this Friday, July 8th, but fans can check it out now with our premiere of the by Brian Cox (The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Hollywood Undead) directed video below:
