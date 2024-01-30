Velvet Chains Give Elvis Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Las Vegas rockers Velvet Chains have paid homage to their adopted home town and also the King Of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, by sharing a hard rock makeover of his big hit "Suspicious Minds".
founding member and bassist Nils Goldschmidt said of the track, "'Suspicious Minds' (made famous by Elvis Presley) is very 'Las Vegas' and since we live here, where his legacy remains part of the city's fabric, we knew we had to go for it! We gave it a modern rock n' roll twist, and the sum of all parts resulted in this larger-than-life hard rock version."
The new single was produced by Jim Kaufman (Danny Worsnop, Helmet, Return to Dust) and mixed by Dan Korneff (My Chemical Romance, Motionless In White, Pierce The Veil).
The unapologetically modern and electrifying rock band's current single, the urgent "Stuck Against The Wall," sees the band land their first-ever Top 40-charting rock radio single on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts.
Having done dates with several of rock's top acts such as Stone Temple Pilots, The Winery Dogs, and Saint Asonia, Velvet Chains will head to South America tonight, January 29, to kick off a jaunt as direct support for SLASH featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.
Velvet Chains is comprised of an international array of talented musicians with members from the US, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Formed in 2021, they released their debut album Icarus that September which featured guest appearances from Guns N' Roses' guitarist Richard Fortus and Duff McKagan's Loaded musicians Jeff Rouse (bass) and Mike Squires (guitar). They followed up with a six-track EP Morbid Dreams in 2022. After a refreshed lineup change, VELVET CHAINS released three new singles throughout 2023 with multiple top-charting producers: "I Am The Ocean," produced by Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire), "Eyes Closed," produced by Heavy, and their current radio single "Stuck Against The Wall," produced by Erik Ron (Staind, Bush, Godsmack).
Velvet Chains Share 'Time Stood Still' And Announce EP Release
Velvet Chains 'Can't Win' With New Video
Velvet Chains Share Dean Karr Directed 'Back On The Train' Video
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub- Pink Floyd Announce Collector's Edition Of Newly Remastered 'Dark Side Of The Moon'- more
Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour- Nita Strauss To Perform Anthem At NASCAR Opening Race- more
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub
Pink Floyd Announce Collector's Edition Of Newly Remastered 'Dark Side Of The Moon'
Vadar Announce New Leg Of 40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024
Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year To Rock Brightside Music Festival
Troy Redfern Announces Invocation Headline UK Tour
Young The Giant, Midland Lead Landlock Festival Lineup
Too Close To Touch Share Mini Documentary And Announce Final Album
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce 'Brick By Brick' EP With Title Track Stream