Vogue Villains Deliver New Song 'Floatin' Stone'

(From The Strait) West coast Canadians, Vogue Villains, have released their brand new single "Floatin' Stone", an energetic alt rock song with funk influences, featuring the band's usual swagger and dramatic flair.

They had this to say about the track, "This song is essentially about having an identity crisis. Living life on autopilot and acting on impulse to fulfill needs that you think you have. You know, anything to distract from the hard work you may need to do on yourself to become centered again.

"Before finishing, the song comes around to a point of gratefulness which is important to have with a message like this. Because even at your deepest depths and no matter how long the trail of hurt drags out behind you. There will always be opportunities to grow, and start showing up as who you want to be or maybe who you never thought you could be."

