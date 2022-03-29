Voivod Announce North American Tour

Voivod have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American tour to promote their brand new album "Synchro Anarchy".
Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say, "At last! After more than two years without touring, we are finally hitting the road in June 2022 in North America.
"We are thrilled to play the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest, It will also be exciting for us to play songs from Synchro Anarchy for the first time live! We can't wait to see our old Voïvodian friends again and meet some new ones. See you then!"
The tour is set to kick off in Trois Rivieres, Quebec at L'Entite on June 1st and will conclude up on June 19th in Boston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall. See all of the dates below:
VOIVOD TOUR DATES:
June 1 Trois Rivieres QC L'Entite
June 2 Ottawa ON Bronson Centre Music Theatre
June 3 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
June 4 London ON The Music Hall
June 5 Detroit MI Small's
June 6 Chicago IL Reggie's
June 8 Huntington WV The Loud
June 9 Columbus OH Ace of Cups
June 10 Philadelphia PA The Fillmore Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival (There will be a Voivod beer)
June 11 Baltimore MD Ottobar
June 13 Pittsburgh PA Crafthouse
June 14 Buffalo NY Rec Room
June 15 Cleveland OH Grog Shop
June 17 Brooklyn NY Market Hotel
June 18 Liverpool NY Sharkey's
June 19 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall
August 12 Belgium Alcatraz Festival
